Alleged Apple Thief Pursued

Man Accused of Using a Stolen Credit Card to Buy Thousands of Dollars’ Worth of Computer Goods.

A man who purchased $4,000 worth of goods at Santa Barbara’s Apple store has been accused of using a stolen credit card. Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man pictured here. The alleged theft took place the evening of Wednesday, May 9. Please contact Det. April DeBlauw at (805) 897-2327 or via email at adeblauw@sbpd.com if you have information. Anonymous calls can be made to (805) 897-2386.

