Big Brother Is All Wet

Here we go again. Governor Jerry Brown and company have once again passed more draconian laws. “This time they clamped down on the use of the most basic needs of civilized living.” Water.

Recently, Gov. Brown passed two laws pertaining to water usage. The laws will be permanent and will monitor showers, flushes, dishwashers, washing machines, watering plants and crop production. Do we now live in a communist state?

What are the laws? Senate Bill 606 establishes a “governing body” to oversee all water suppliers, both public and private, and will require extensive paper work from utility companies. Assembly Bill 1668 gets personal. It establishes limits on indoor water usage for every person in California. The amount allowed will decrease even further over the next 12 years. The bill would impose civil liability for violations ($10,000 or $1,000 per day, depending on the violation).

How will these frightening laws affect California? Will people start leaving? Will there be enough water for food, crops and livestock?

It is time for a change in California. The Democratic-controlled State Legislature is not looking out for the citizens of California.