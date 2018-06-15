Vampire Weekend Plays for 805Undocufund This Weekend

Vampire Weekend has answered the 805UndocuFund’s ask for help. The band, which plays the Libbey Bowl in Ojai this weekend, has offered to match up to $10,000 of donations to the nonprofit. 805UndocuFund provides financial relief to undocumented families affected by the Thomas Fire and 1/9 Debris Flow that are barred from federal assistance. The 805UndocuFund currently has more than 1,000 people on its waiting list. To donate go to the fundraiser website.
