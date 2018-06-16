Petrochemical Grass

Regarding “The Evolution of Synthetic Grass” in the Independent‘s Homes & Gardens edition, yes, synthetic grass has “evolved” to look more realistic, but it is still made out of petrochemicals. It was disappointing to see your uncritical article promoting a local company’s product as ecological and “safe” for children.

Synthetic turf is bad for the environment. This plastic stuff is made from petroleum and shipped from far away, which gives it a huge carbon footprint. It contributes no oxygen to the atmosphere through photosynthesis, and because it usually replaces living plant material (lawn or drought-tolerant groundcovers), it often removes a source of oxygen from the earth.

The effect of synthetic turf on human health from off-gassing and the micro particles it sheds remains to be seen. Recent research has shown that micro particles from polyester clothing is contaminating our water supply and the oceans. Eventually the current generation of synthetic turf will end up in the landfill like worn out carpet as the product ages out, just as the less realistic-looking synthetic turf of just a few years ago and Astro Turf has. What’s “beautiful” about that?