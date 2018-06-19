Meg West Says Farewell

After many years in Goleta, my family and I decided to move to southern Oregon. The timing of this move allows me to finish my four-year term at the Goleta Water District, but I will not run for reelection in 2018.

During the past four years of drought, I developed a deep understanding of what it takes to successfully serve the community on the Goleta Water District Board of Directors. I believe that Kathleen Werner possesses these qualities, including integrity, confidence, commitment, accountability, and decision-making capability.

In addition to these qualities, Kathleen’s background as a chemist provides technical understanding of the water treatment process that will prove very useful to the district as it continues to address serious water quality challenges in Lake Cachuma. Kathleen will also bring valuable experience garnered during 20-plus years as an employee at the Goleta Sanitary District.

I am pleased to endorse Kathleen Werner for the position of Director of the Goleta Water District.