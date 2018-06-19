Two Injured in Alleged DUI Collision

Two Carpinteria women were seriously injured Sunday afternoon when a suspected DUI driver plowed into them at the corner of Linden Avenue at Ninth Street. The victims, ages 91 and 50, were transported to Cottage Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition. The driver, 50-year-old Stacielynn Sandrini from Bakersfield, was arrested on felony DUI charges and booked in County Jail on $100,000 bail. The incident remains under investigation.

Courtesy Photo