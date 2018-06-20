WEATHER »

Courtesy Photo

Animal-Free Circus Vargas in Town

By

Circus Vargas is a mix of magic, comedy, daredevilry, and every bit of the excitement that a circus offers — all without animals. Circus owners Nelson and Katya Quiroga have performed as acrobats and aerialists with some of the most famous circuses in the world. Their current production, Dreaming of Pirates!, is “based on the human aspect of their combined circus experiences and expertise,” wrote Rolanda Kaiser, PR director, in a statement. The show promises flying trapeze, jugglers, clowns, aerialists, and acrobats.

