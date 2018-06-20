D.F. to S.B.

WEATHER »

The only people happier than the Indynews crew to see Blanca Garcia back in Santa Barbara might have been her parents. Our new reporter, and former intern, is newly returned from Mexico City, where she was covering poppy cultivation for heroin and the disappearance of people in the state of Nayarit, which sits between the infamously narco-ridden states of Jalisco and Sinaloa. Blanca insists that working for the InSight Crime investigative nonprofit, which is headquartered in Medellín, was safer than it sounds. But living in Mexico City for six months might have influenced that view, as her father found out the other day. Stop signs are just a suggestion there, “but not here!” Blanca laughed, recalling her father’s correction of his daughter behind the wheel.

