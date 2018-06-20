WEATHER »
Forester of the Week: Josh Jensen

Hometown Hero Hits Grand Slam and Two-Run Dinger

The hometown kid (Santa Barbara High and SBCC) swung a big bat on the Foresters’ first road trip, belting a grand-slam homer against the Arroyo Seco Saints and a two-run dinger against the Orange County Riptide. At week’s end, he was hitting .417 with a team-high 12 RBIs in nine games.

