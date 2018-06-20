WEATHER »
Polo players converged on the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in Summerland in August

Game of the Week: U.S. Polo Association Intra-Circuit

Santa Barbara Polo Club Hosts Final Tournament of 12-Goal Season

Rich and somewhat famous patrons will be playing alongside outstanding athlete-horsemen in the final tournament of the S.B. Polo Club’s 12-goal season. A trio of Argentines, veteran Santi Trotz and teenagers Hilario Figueras and Peke Gonzalez, will make the Novis Polo Team very tough. Klentner Ranch, with Jesse Bray, is another top contender. The club’s 16-goal season, comprising four tournaments, will run July 8-September 2. 3pm. S.B. Polo & Racquet Club, 3300 Via Real, Carpinteria. $12-$22. Call 684-6683 or visit sbpolo.com.

