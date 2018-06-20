Game of the Week: U.S. Polo Association Intra-Circuit

Twelve weeks after start of commuter service, train is less than half full.

Dylan Sulit-Swalley was paroled from Pelican Bay State Prison last year.

Inhumane separation of families protested by everyone from Melania Trump to Xavier Becerra.

Pedestrians, ages 91 and 50, were walking near Linden Avenue at Ninth Street in Carpinteria.

'Families are the building block of our entire society,' said Carpinteria Mayor Fred Shaw.