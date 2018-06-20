Morning Train Runs On Time and Roomy

A dozen weeks into Santa Barbara’s new service, more than 100 people are making their commute into town by train every morning, with June’s average several dozen above that. The inaugural month’s 115 rider average had risen to about 135 in May and June; transportation agencies had estimated 200 riders would be a very good outcome. The on-time results are even better, early 10 days out of 11 for June. The sole exception was a 50-minute delay on June 11 after a woman was killed on Anaheim’s Metrolink tracks.