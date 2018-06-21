Water, Water Everywhere

The new Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recovery map for Montecito and the Carpinteria Valley, which dramatically expands the floodplain in both communities, was adopted by the county Board of Supervisors this week, paving the way for survivors of the 1/9 Debris Flow to begin rebuilding their homes.

Voting 5-0, the board took note of the differences between the FEMA map, which is based on computer models of a 100-year flood in a burned watershed, and the actual footprint of the catastrophic debris flow, as mapped on the ground by the California Geological Survey.

“I can’t say I’m comfortable with the option” of the recovery map, said Supervisor Das Williams, who represents Montecito and Carpinteria. But, he said, “I’m convinced by the assertion that what we need to prepare for is more like a debris-laden flood than a debris flow. And I would still advise property owners to try to do both.”

Dianne Black, director of county Planning and Development, told the board that planners “have had quite a few meetings” since last week with Montecitans wishing to rebuild. Based on the new floodwater elevations on the FEMA map, they may be required to rebuild farther away from creeks or raise the first floor of their new homes. Any postponement in adoption of the map, Black said, “would delay our ability to meet with property owners in a meaningful way.”

Tom Fayram, deputy director of county Public Works, told the board that the recovery map was much more accurate than the Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) for Montecito and Carpinteria, last updated by FEMA in 2012. “It’s night and day, in my opinion,” Fayram said.

On the new map, the floodplain, defined as a “high hazard area,” appears roughly to cover half of Montecito and two-thirds of the Carpinteria Valley. “We are drastically increasing the areas that we are identifying as being at risk,” Fayram said.

The recovery map more closely reflects the danger of a debris-laden flood over the next three to five years, depending on how soon the vegetation grows back on the steep slopes that were burned by the Thomas Fire, Fayram explained. At the county’s request, he said, FEMA analyzed a real-world scenario in which heavy rains would bring down mud and rocks, plugging up bridges and causing creeks to jump their banks. In the historical record, debris-laden floods occur much more frequently than debris flows, Fayram noted.

FEMA will begin updating the 2012 FIRM map next month; it will be completed in three to five years, at which time new flood insurance rates will go into effect.

Tom Bollay, a Montecito architect who lives in Riven Rock, urged the board to delay adopting the map so that property owners could do their own engineering studies and gather more specific data. He noted that many properties above East Valley Road that were damaged on January 9 do not appear in the new blue-shaded areas. “It is not portraying to the community the correct level of risk for this area of Montecito,” Bollay declared.

Fayram said the apparent discrepancy was not an error but rather a reflection of the difference between a flood and a debris flow. On January 9, he said, there were properties where the front of a building was buried in 10 feet of mud and debris, while the back was untouched. A flood will behave differently, moving faster and spreading out farther, Fayram said.

Also, in the upper reaches of the mountain slopes above East Valley, the creek channels were scoured down to bedrock on January 9. The creek capacity up there is now much greater than it was before the debris flow, Fayram said, and the recovery map reflects that.

The supervisors said they did not want to make residents wait any longer to start rebuilding. But they advised them to consult the California Geological Survey map along with the FEMA recovery map to get the full picture. “It’s important that staff are empowered to give real straight advice to people,” Williams said.

