Sunshine Through the Fog

Santa Barbara can at times feel like an island: isolated, non-urban, at a remove from events of the “outside world.” Even during the past few days, while the rest of the nation exploded in outrage at Trump’s policy of stealing babies from their parents and incarcerating them, it felt, at least to me, like Santa Barbara sat back quietly and passively as Nazi tactics were implemented along our borders.

Nick Welsh expressed the emotions felt by most (according to polls) of us: outrage, demoralization, and disbelief as we watched this nightmare unfold. The clarity (RAD descriptions) purpose and passion with which he stated our case felt like the first ray of bright sunshine through the June fog.

Thank you for speaking truth to power, Mr. Welsh. One hopes that you will courageously continue to shed light on the evil that is Trumpism in the months to come.

