New Map with Old Markers

If the FEMA map was created or based on January 9, 2018, then why do all the mountains still have chaparral plant growth on them?

Seems amazing to me that they did not present this interim Flood Zone map on the latest photos or Lidar of the area. The terrain has changed from all the flooding and boulder movement; new water paths were created by the flood and are influenced by the land stripped of all vegetation from the Thomas Fire. So I wonder exactly how accurate this new FEMA flood map truly is.

There should be no second guessing in the future as to precisely which areas are voluntary versus mandatory evacuation zones as we face two to three more years of debris flow danger.