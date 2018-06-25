Downtown Organization Looking for New Leader

The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara is still searching for a new executive director, five months after its former director, Maggie Campbell, abruptly resigned. Campbell’s departure reportedly followed several heated arguments with council members over last year’s holiday parade. During her four years with the organization, Campbell had frequently clashed with city leaders, particularly over the presence of homeless people on State Street.

The Downtown Organization is a million-dollar nonprofit that oversees the marketing and promotion of Santa Barbara’s central business districts. With 1,400 due-paying members, the organization provides cleaning services along streets and sidewalks and sponsors a number of events, including the Downtown Art & Wine Tour, the State Street Flag Program, and 1st Thursday.

Communications director Kate Schwab said the executive director is responsible for the organization’s overall, day-to day operations and financial management. They oversee see a staff of three and report directly to the nonprofit’s board president and executive committee. A full job description with instructions on how to apply is published here. According to the organization’s IRS filings, Campbell collected an annual salary of $114,500.