Santa Barbara County Parks Division

County Now Offering Sand-Friendly Wheelchairs for Beach Visits

By

The County Parks Division is now offering sand-friendly beach wheelchairs on a free, first-come, first-served basis at Arroyo Burro, Goleta, and Jalama beaches, as well as the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Preserve. The stainless steel De-Bug wheelchairs are designed to keep all four of its tires in contact with the ground when moving across uneven terrain, and they feature swing-away armrests for easy lateral transfers. The county recommends making reservations in advance by calling the appropriate number below:

Arroyo Burro Beach: 687-3714 or 729-7508
Goleta Beach: 967-1300 or 729-7508
Guadalupe Dunes: 729-8461 or 729-7508
Jalama Beach: 736-3504

