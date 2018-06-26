WEATHER »
<em>"Ripple Effect"</em> by Ivanie Finsvik

Courtesy Photo

"Ripple Effect" by Ivanie Finsvik

Ivanie Finsvik Shows ‘Animal Magnetism’

Wildlife Painter’s Ode to Nature

By

Hailing from Montana, wildlife artist Ivanie Finsvik had the unique opportunity to paint the critters that roamed right outside her studio window. “I often watched elk jumping the barbed wire fence,” Finsvik describes on her website. “Bears, mountain lions, wild turkeys, and an occasional passing badger or skunk modeled for me.” In addition to the free-roaming animals Finsvik has captured on canvases, domestic critters such as sheep, dogs, and horses are also part of her repertoire. And, since her move to Santa Barbara in 2013, the painter has added coastal dwellers such as sea lions and sea otters to her catalog. Check out Finsvik’s ode to nature, titled Animal Magnetism, at the Ojai Arts Center (113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai). The show runs until July 5. See ivaniefinsvik.com.

By Courtesy Photo

Twilight Basking” by Ivanie Finsvik

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Police Nab Alleged Solstice Thieves

Two men spotted wearing clothing they reportedly stole the night before.

County Now Offering Sand-Friendly Wheelchairs for Beach Visits

Reservations are free and made on a first-come, first-served basis.

Downtown Organization Looking for New Leader

Search committee ramps up hunt for executive director.

Hundreds Protest Trump’s Family Separation Policy

Another demonstration is planned for June 30 in De la Guerra Plaza.

Goleta Mayor and Council Salaries to Go to the Ballot

Voters asked to consider higher salaries to bring greater diversity to city government.