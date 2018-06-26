WEATHER »
Isaac Brown (left) and Kory Brown (right)

Santa Barbara Police Department

Isaac Brown (left) and Kory Brown (right)

Police Nab Alleged Solstice Thieves

By

On Sunday afternoon, in the midst of Summer Solstice festivities, Santa Barbara police arrested two men at the Alameda Park beer garden. Police had received complaints from several vendors that their merchandise was stolen the night before. During the investigation, one of the vendors spotted to two men, Isaac Brown, aged 28, and Kory Brown, aged 41, wearing the stolen clothing.

Both Browns were arrested for misdemeanor possession of stolen property while Kory received an additional charge of violating the terms of his parole, which stemmed from his prior conviction for assault with a deadly weapon in Los Angeles County. Several other stolen items were also recovered from the pair.

