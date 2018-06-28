WEATHER »
Burger Week 2018

Ben Ciccati

Burger Week 2018

Burger Week 2018 Begins

Our Second Annual Celebration of America’s Favorite Food

By

Last year, the Santa Barbara Independent launched our region’s first-ever Burger Week, with a dozen restaurants across the region offering their best patties for just $6. This year, we’re at it again, and although inflation jumped that price up to $7, it’s still a screaming deal for a mouthful of deliciousness.

To coincide with such an affair, we’ve assembled a wide-ranging menu of hamburger tales, from McDonald’s Santa Ynez Valley connections to finding the best meat-free options in town. We’d suggest pairing our stories with a burger of your own at one of this year’s “Patty Partners.” Click here for a complete list of participating restaurants and their creations.

Happy Meals and Happy Canyon: Ray Kroc’s Santa Ynez Valley ranch and the legacy of McDonald’s.

Meat-Free Pattie Power: Plant-based, beef-like burgers to find in Santa Barbara.

X Marks The Spot in Carpinteria: The beloved burger shack on Linden Avenue.

The Slider’s Slippery Past: This new burger trend is actually old-school.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Channel Islands Superintendent Retires

Russell Galipeau worked for the National Park Service for 40 years.

Arroyo Burro Creek to Get $1.9 Million Makeover

The restoration will target 1,400-foot stretch along Las Positas Road.

UC Campuses Address Uptick in Reports of Sexual Harassment

A new report takes a closer look at the UC's 10 campuses.

Senator Jackson Opposes Federal Control of State Power Grid

Lone vote against bill in Judiciary Committee to address fragmented delivery system.

County Embezzlers Sentenced

The alleged ringleader pleads guilty.