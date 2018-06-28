Burger Week 2018 Begins

Last year, the Santa Barbara Independent launched our region’s first-ever Burger Week, with a dozen restaurants across the region offering their best patties for just $6. This year, we’re at it again, and although inflation jumped that price up to $7, it’s still a screaming deal for a mouthful of deliciousness.

To coincide with such an affair, we’ve assembled a wide-ranging menu of hamburger tales, from McDonald’s Santa Ynez Valley connections to finding the best meat-free options in town. We’d suggest pairing our stories with a burger of your own at one of this year’s “Patty Partners.” Click here for a complete list of participating restaurants and their creations.

Happy Meals and Happy Canyon: Ray Kroc’s Santa Ynez Valley ranch and the legacy of McDonald’s.

Meat-Free Pattie Power: Plant-based, beef-like burgers to find in Santa Barbara.

X Marks The Spot in Carpinteria: The beloved burger shack on Linden Avenue.

The Slider’s Slippery Past: This new burger trend is actually old-school.