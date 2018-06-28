Channel Islands Superintendent Retires

With the 6/1 retirement of Channel Islands National Park (CINP) Superintendent Russell Galipeau, an acting superintendent, Ethan McKinley, starts on 7/9 to oversee the roughly 250,000 acres that make up Anacapa, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa, San Miguel, and Santa Barbara islands. Galipeau worked for the National Park Service for 40 years, the past 15 at CINP headquarters in Ventura. McKinley arrives from Delaware’s First State National Historic Park, where he’s served as superintendent since 2015.
