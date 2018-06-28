WEATHER »

County Embezzlers Sentenced

Ringleader Gets 13 Years, Eight Months

In the continuing fallout from the embezzlement of $2.1 million from the county’s Public Works department, seven of the nine charged have pleaded guilty. Two were dropped from the case. Lynn Hogan, who diverted the funds as a longtime accountant for the department, was given a nine-year sentence. On 6/27, Michael Anzivino, who was perceived as the ringleader behind the scheme, was sentenced to 13 years and eight months.

