WEATHER »

Presbyterian Church Camp Faces Sherpa Fire Lawsuits

Two More Complaints Filed Last Week

By

The Presbyterian camp and conference center at Rancho La Scherpa, located near the top of Refugio Road, is now facing three lawsuits related to the Sherpa Fire, which started on 6/15/15, and burned 7,474 acres and destroyed a state-owned water facility. Eric Hvolboll of nearby Rancho La Paloma sued last year for agricultural losses and injuries sustained while inspecting his burned acreage. That case is ongoing. Losses were also reported by El Capitan Ranch, which sued on 6/14, the day after a complaint was filed by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, suing to recover suppression and investigation costs. The multiagency effort to extinguish the blaze reportedly topped $16 million. A resident of the ranch is blamed for accidentally starting the wildfire by dropping hot embers on the ground while moving a smoky fireplace log outside to hose it down.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Channel Islands Superintendent Retires

Russell Galipeau worked for the National Park Service for 40 years.

Arroyo Burro Creek to Get $1.9 Million Makeover

The restoration will target 1,400-foot stretch along Las Positas Road.

UC Campuses Address Uptick in Reports of Sexual Harassment

A new report takes a closer look at the UC's 10 campuses.

Senator Jackson Opposes Federal Control of State Power Grid

Lone vote against bill in Judiciary Committee to address fragmented delivery system.

County Embezzlers Sentenced

The alleged ringleader pleads guilty.