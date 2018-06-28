WEATHER »
Emily Cosentino

Paul Wellman

Emily Cosentino

Where’s the Beef?

By

Name:

Emily Cosentino

Job Title:

Marketing & Promotions Manager

Contribution to Burger Week:

Creator and overseer

What’s your favorite style of burger?

I truly believe less is more when it comes to a burger’s anatomy. It’s really all in the details. What differentiates a good burger from a great one? Fresh ingredients and a tasty bun.

Do you have a home burger recipe?

Ironically, some of my favorite burgers in town and to make at home are veggie! My go-to at-home creation consists of a grilled veggie patty topped with crisp little gem lettuce, a slice of heirloom tomato, and spicy mayo, all sandwiched between a toasted brioche bun.

