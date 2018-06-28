Where’s the Beef?

Name:
Emily Cosentino
Job Title:
Marketing & Promotions Manager
Contribution to Burger Week:
Creator and overseer
What’s your favorite style of burger?
I truly believe less is more when it comes to a burger’s anatomy. It’s really all in the details. What differentiates a good burger from a great one? Fresh ingredients and a tasty bun.
Do you have a home burger recipe?
Ironically, some of my favorite burgers in town and to make at home are veggie! My go-to at-home creation consists of a grilled veggie patty topped with crisp little gem lettuce, a slice of heirloom tomato, and spicy mayo, all sandwiched between a toasted brioche bun.