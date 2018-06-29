Silence Not an Option

My father came here as a refugee in 1920, fleeing the pogroms in Poland. He headed our family’s dinner table conversations, wrestling with topics in the news, especially civil rights and politics. Those values sustain me today, including the unwavering dream of a United States in which immigrants and refugees are not only welcomed but protected and encouraged to become important members of our society.

This weekend, hundreds of thousands of people will take to the streets to protest the Trump administration’s cruel and inhumane immigration policy — one that separates children from their families or detains families indefinitely. Will you join the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party this Saturday, June 30, to call for an end to this policy?

Santa Barbara: Saturday, June 30, 11 a.m. at De la Guerra Plaza. For more information to to:

click here.

Santa Maria: Saturday, June 30, 5 p.m. at ICE Facility, 740 West Century Street. To find out more click here.

Silence is no longer an option.