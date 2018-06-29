Toons Moved?

Why has the cartoon This Modern World by Tom Tomorrow been moved to page 57 or so instead of just near the Angry Poodle Column?

And why have you made the type so small that hardly anyone over 50 can read it?

I’ve been reading your independent magazine for almost 25 years, and that cartoon is a major plus for my wanting to read your usually terrific newspaper.

Please put it back where it was and increase the size of the font.

Editor’s Reply: We decided to swap the placement of Tom Tomorrow and the other cartoons because the latter allowed more space for letters, which are always more plentiful than the page can fit.