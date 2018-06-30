Spot Fires Merge into an Acre on Highway 154

After an alert to several spot fires along State Route 154, a full response, including two water drops by helicopter 3, came from Los Padres National Forest and Santa Barbara County Fire Department on Friday afternoon. The vegetation fire was called in around 3:40 p.m., according to County Fire Captain David Zaniboni, near the Windy Gap area. Three or four spot fires were found burning along the roadway and merged, though responding firefighters kept the blaze to less than an acre. The 154 was closed for a short time. A fire investigator with Los Padres is looking into the cause.
