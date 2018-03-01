WEATHER »
CAUSE volunteers distribute protective N95 face masks to exposed field workers.

Courtesy Photo

CAUSE volunteers distribute protective N95 face masks to exposed field workers.

Hundreds of Undocumented Families Need Aid After Disasters

By (Contact)

A new organization announced this week it has raised $370,000 to aid undocumented Santa Barbara and Ventura residents who lost homes or wages amid the recent natural disasters.

Activists with 805 Undocufund said the group has provided $143,000 to those who lost work, mainly as farmworkers or housekeepers, since the Thomas Fire broke out more than 12 weeks ago.

“Hundreds of families remain on our waitlist,” said Lucas Zucker of CAUSE (Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy). He estimated thousands of impacted area residents are excluded from receiving federally funded assistance. FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) provides up to $35,000 to U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

They plan to raise $1 million to assist everyone on the current waitlist.

So far, grant amounts have ranged from $500 to $3,000 based on financial need. Funders include Annenberg Foundation, Direct Relief International, Santa Barbara Foundation, and others. Other donors have covered administrative costs, allowing 100 percent of new donations to go to families, the group said.

“Immigrant families face other barriers to seeking assistance including lack of familiarity with official institutions, fear of government agencies, and limited English proficiency,” Zucker said.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:
MOST RECENT NEWS

Evacuation as a New Way of Life in Santa Barbara County

When do officials pull the trigger and order people out of their homes?

Winter Shelter Reliability and Bed-Count Vary as Cold Snap Hits

Winter shelters are bringing in more visitors than usual as nighttime temps plummet.

Two Lieutenants Might Be Challenging the Sheriff

The election is on June 5.

San Marcos Parents Rally Behind Embattled Principal

Ed Behren’s supporters say he’s the scapegoat for district mistakes in response to cyber threats.

Where to Find Shelter from the Storm

Special hotel rates and free transportation offered.