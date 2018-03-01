Coast Village Road Barber Wins Business Award

Richie Ramirez, owner of Richie’s Barber Shop on Coast Village Road, is the winner of this year’s Young Professional of the Year Award presented by the Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club. Ramirez gives his time and money freely and regularly to a host of organizations, club leaders said, including Toys for Tots, Court Appointed Special Advocates, the Orfalea Foundation, United Boys & Girls Club, and others. He also held a fundraising event for the Santa Barbara victims of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting and recently opened his shop, which he’s operated for seven years but sat vacant for days after the 1/9 Debris Flow, for a Firefighters Alliance benefit.