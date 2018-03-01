‘Game Night’ Is Suspenseful and Side-Splittingly Funny

Hilarious and captivating, directors John Francis Daley’s (Vacation) and Jonathan Goldstein’s (Vacation, Horrible Bosses) Game Night is an exceptional story of dramatic irony. The film centers around the ultra-competitive couple Max (Jason Bateman) and Annie (Rachel McAdams) who get together each week for game night with three of their close friends. Their weekly ritual goes awry, however, when Max’s uber successful older brother Brooks (Kyle Chandler) moves to town and invites the group to his home for a “murder mystery.” What ensues is a delightfully farcical evening — replete with mistaken identities, confusion, charade, and absurdity — in which the participants must fight for their lives. The result is a suspenseful, side-splittingly funny film with a twist at every turn.
