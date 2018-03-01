WEATHER »
Patti Shiflet with the American Red Cross shelter at Earl Warren Showgrounds

Paul Wellman

Where to Find Shelter from the Storm

Thursday, March 1, 2018
By Jean Yamamura (Contact)

The city tourism agency Visit Santa Barbara has been using its hotel connections to assemble a current list of rooms available to debris storm refugees. That list is available below and is kept updated here.

Maps with a search function are online at readysbc.org if anyone remains unsure of their requirement to evacuate or proximity to the fire burn scars. For those without internet access, telephone the 2-1-1 information line or the county call center at (833) 688-5551 for help.

The Red Cross evacuation center has been set up at Earl Warren Showgrounds, which is also housing large animals. Contact County Animal Services at (805) 681-4332 for information about animal space available.

Uber is offering rides to the shelter at Earl Warren Showgrounds, as long as it's below $40 in cost. Use the code STAYSAFE18 in the payment section of the Uber app under "promotions." Valid through March 4.

Lyft will provide a ride within the Earl Warren Showgrounds coverage area — up to a $50 value — for affected residents. Type SBSTORM in the Promo section of the Lyft app.

This list will continue to be updated.

