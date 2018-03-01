Where to Find Shelter from the Storm

The city tourism agency Visit Santa Barbara has been using its hotel connections to assemble a current list of rooms available to debris storm refugees. That list is available below and is kept updated here.

Maps with a search function are online at readysbc.org if anyone remains unsure of their requirement to evacuate or proximity to the fire burn scars. For those without internet access, telephone the 2-1-1 information line or the county call center at (833) 688-5551 for help.

The Red Cross evacuation center has been set up at Earl Warren Showgrounds, which is also housing large animals. Contact County Animal Services at (805) 681-4332 for information about animal space available.

Uber is offering rides to the shelter at Earl Warren Showgrounds, as long as it's below $40 in cost. Use the code STAYSAFE18 in the payment section of the Uber app under "promotions." Valid through March 4.

Lyft will provide a ride within the Earl Warren Showgrounds coverage area — up to a $50 value — for affected residents. Type SBSTORM in the Promo section of the Lyft app.

This list will continue to be updated.