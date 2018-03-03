Teen Power

WEATHER »

Welsh this week (The Kids at Marjory Stoneman Are Alright) hit the cartridge primer right on the freaking head, and with his usual spiky eloquence. I hope the Stoneman kids are feeling the full, energizing flush of their People Power these past couple weeks — a civics lesson born of the usual reckless adult stupidities.

Yeah, kids, you can use your righteous (and hormonally potent) teen rage to get the shameless Second Amendment phonies to stand down. The gun-lobby jackasses think ubiquitous guns hold government “Tyranny” in abeyance — which means “Tyranny” is to their minds worse than our kids being randomly butchered in algebra class. Year after year after year.

LaPierre et al know Freedom like a slug knows salt. Let’s relieve the National Redcoat Association of its patriotic burden.

Thanks, Nick, for your perfect-pitch hollering.

Teens, take your power forward.

