Ghost Flower Sews In Self-Healing

Painful back spasms, nausea-inducing painkillers, and the inability to tie her own shoes had tennis player and marathon runner Susie Peebler considering major back surgery at the age of 43. That was until she discovered yoga and learned how to “melt her pain away” naturally through stretch and breath. The lessons of self-healing inspired Peebler to create Ghost Flower — an active-wear brand that focuses on wellness.

The brand, set to launch March 1, visually incorporates key acupressure points, the five Chinese elements, and energy channels in its design. Upon first glance, the clothing looks like any other high-end active-wear line. However, if you take a closer look, the beauty is in the details. Seams are placed in the most anatomically flattering places, elegant color schemes and prints represent nature’s beauty, and the thoughtful mantras printed on the inside signify each piece’s element.

The Ghost Flower team has also created movement flows that directly tie into the clothes. “This brand has shaped the way that I teach so much,” noted Kaita Mrazek, yoga instructor at Yoga Soup and Ghost Flower’s head of ambassador programs. The movement flows (which will soon be available on ghostflower.com along with instructional videos and blog posts) are “very different from an ordinary yoga class,” explained Peebler. “As you’re stretching, make sure you have power in what you’re doing; you’re never an overstretched rubber band — you could always be ready to pounce like an animal,” explained Mrazek during the In Your Element: Water workshop at Yoga Soup last month.

The blend of resistance stretching, acupressure, meditation, playful dancing, and strengthening leaves you feeling energized and tingly. More Ghost Flower workshops will be held at Yoga Soup in the coming weeks, after the brand’s debut.