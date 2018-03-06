WEATHER »
Where could a new cannabis retail shop go? This map shows commercial cannabis zones.

City of Santa Barbara

Where could a new cannabis retail shop go? This map shows commercial cannabis zones.

Most of the Santa Barbara City Cannabis Bidders Aren’t from Santa Barbara

Applications for Santa Barbara Permit Due March 30

By (Contact)

Cannabis operators from as far away as Richland, Michigan, are looking to set up shop in downtown Santa Barbara. In fact, since the city set up a portal for prospective bidders on February 1, a majority of the 35 interested cannabis companies are from out of the area, including Seattle, Denver, and San Diego. Among the bidders are cleverly named entities such as Johnny Appleweeds, CannaBarbara, Sugar Leaf Wellness Collective, and 805 Buddha Bliss.

As California rolls out a legal cannabis market, some Southern California jurisdictions have been slow to establish permitting processes, which could be propelling prospective operators to Santa Barbara. Up to three retail shops will be permitted within city limits. Other businesses such as wholesale manufacturing and delivery services are also eligible to receive licenses in the city. Applications here are due March 30. They cost $5,600.

The legalization of cannabis comes at a time when downtown retail struggles as storefronts sit vacant. Cannabis could help fill the void, Mayor Cathy Murillo and others have said. But many landlords have indicated they might not lease to people involved in the cannabis industry if there is any kind of financing on the building.

What’s more, several cannabis operators complained at a recent city workshop that they could not find many available building spaces in the city’s new commercial cannabis zones. Cannabis businesses cannot be located within 600 feet of a school or youth center. That wipes out much of Milpas Street. (A medical marijuana dispensary, Canopy, has received permits but has been appealed numerous times by frustrated neighbors.) Cannabis shops will be prohibited from the Funk Zone because the California Coastal Commission has not approved the zoning change. According to city staff, the city has not set a date to update its coastal development plan with the commission.

After the application period closes at the end of the month, a group of city staff will review the applicants and award licenses based on merit. It could be fall 2018 or even next year before a cannabis retail business — from Santa Barbara or elsewhere — opens its doors.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:
MOST RECENT NEWS

Most of the Santa Barbara City Cannabis Bidders Aren’t from Santa Barbara

Applications for a Santa Barbara permit are due March 30.

Scrutiny Increases After Inmate Dies in County Jail

Since 2010, 12 inmates have died in jail.

Santa Barbara Dreamers Come of Age

Having grown up in a supportive political climate, they now fight to maintain federal protections.

Nine Isla Vistans Treated for Drug Overdose

OxyContin and alcohol consumption said to have led to calls to police.

More Economic Recovery Help to Be Offered to Santa Barbara Businesses

Women's Economic Ventures to target 'buy local' marketing and disaster assistance with local grants.