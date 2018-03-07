Noxious Odors Meeting Set in Goleta Wednesday

The rotten egg smell of hydrogen sulfide continues to plague the west side of Goleta. As recently as February 13, Fire Station 11 headed out to the Winchester Canyon area to measure the presence of the gas after residents called that night to say they could smell it. It had dissipated by the time the crew arrived. On Wednesday, March 7, the city holds a noxious odors meeting at City Hall (130 Cremona Drive, Suite B) at 6 p.m.

At the meeting, residents will learn what to do if they smell hydrogen sulfide, which can be fatal in large quantities. Those unable to attend can email questions to the city’s administrative assistant Jamie Shaw (jshaw@cityofgoleta.org) or view it live on local Channel 19 or at the city’s government meeting website.

A large escape of gas from a well-drilling operation had sickened many downwind of Ellwood Canyon in October 2016. Since then, the city reported that the Fire Department obtained a more-sensitive gas measuring device, but the gas monitor previously at Venoco’s onshore facility has not been replaced.