All That Jazz

I just read the In Memoriam piece about George McClintock and jazz in Santa Barbara in the ‘60s. What great memories of his club, the Spigot.

Back then, I took lessons on vibes from a musician named Hal; I had a set of Mussers at the time. I never did learn to play them well, but I love jazz!

And what ever happened to Danny House? I remember him playing sax with Count Basie’s band for a while. His dad, Dougal House, had a Honda shop next to our lumberyard in Goleta.

I’m 81 now, and I lived in Goleta from ‘63 to ‘77.