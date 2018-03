Ben Roach, S.B. High soccer

In the CIF Division 1 final, the UCSB-bound goalkeeper blanked Cathedral in a scoreless tie through two overtimes, then made three saves in a penalty-kick shootout, giving the Dons a 3-2 victory.

Joy Krupa, Westmont basketball

The sophomore forward’s sixth double-double of the season — 19 points and 12 rebounds — led the Warrior women to a 59-50 victory over The Master’s in the Golden State Athletic Conference semifinals.