Disaster Recovery Information Center Opens in Montecito

Members of the community faced with ongoing impacts from the Thomas Fire and 1/9 Debris Flow may be able to have their questions answered at the Montecito Center for Preparedness, Recovery, and Rebuilding.

Starting on March 8, the newly opened resource center “is a community-based location where those impacted can access services, obtain information, provide input, voice concerns, and get involved in the recovery and rebuilding process,” according to a Santa Barbara County press release. “[It] will serve as an important hub for information and efforts that help prepare residents and businesses for future disasters. Staff will be present to help connect residents and businesses with support.”

Philanthropists Paul and Jane Orfalea and Natalie Orfalea are allowing use of the building at no cost, and the United Way of Santa Barbara County has contributed toward a dedicated staff member who will serve as the first point of contact.

The Montecito Center for Preparedness, Recovery and Rebuilding is located at 1283 Coast Village Circle, Montecito, CA 93108. Staffers there can be telephoned at (805) 845-7887 and emailed at montecitocenter@sbcoem.org.

The hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Evening hours are held on Wednesday, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.