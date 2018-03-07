Game of the Week: UCSB Baseball vs. Texas State

3/9-3/11: College Baseball: Texas State at UCSB Coming off a series victory against Penn State, the Gauchos welcome the Bobcats from Texas in the second of six consecutive weekend home stands. In last Sunday’s 4-0 victory over the Nittany Lions, ace right-hander Noah Davis gave up one hit in six innings, and Chris Clements finished off UCSB’s first one-hitter since 2011. Fri.-Sat.: 2pm; Sun.: noon. Caesar Uyesaka Stadium, UCSB. $5-$8. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.