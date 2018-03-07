UCSB Winter Concert Series

Although Santa Barbara isn’t necessarily known for its classical music, there are an astonishing amount of orchestral performances offered yearly in our seaside hamlet. In addition to the city’s professional groups and the myriad top-notch touring orchestras that come through, UCSB’s robust music program also provides numerous opportunities to hear classical music. For its winter 2018 concert series, the university’s Department of Music has several recitals slated.

On Thursday, March 8, folks can hear the UCSB Wind Ensemble perform Handel’s Water Music, Giannini’s Fantasia for Band, and Grainger’s Lincolnshire Posy, among other works. The following day, Friday, March 9, the Chamber Choir and Women’s Chorus will perform music by Latin American composers, including two movements of the Miss São Sebastião, folk and popular songs, and Alberto Ginastera’s Lamentaciones de Jeremias Propheta (Lamentations of Jeremiah the Prophet). Saturday, March 10, the Middle East Ensemble takes the stage for an evening of Persian music. Wednesday, March 14, the UCSB Jazz Ensemble presents The Full Spectrum, which will include a wide array of jazz styles. The Music of India Ensemble takes the stage Thursday, March 15, for an evening of Indian classical music, while on Friday, March 16, the Gospel Choir offers up a program of traditional and contemporary songs from African-American church hymns.

For more information and tickets, call 893-2064 or see music.ucsb.edu.