WEATHER »
Middle East Ensemble

Tony Mastres

Middle East Ensemble

UCSB Winter Concert Series

From Jazz to Gospel to Woodwinds to Chamber Choir

By

Although Santa Barbara isn’t necessarily known for its classical music, there are an astonishing amount of orchestral performances offered yearly in our seaside hamlet. In addition to the city’s professional groups and the myriad top-notch touring orchestras that come through, UCSB’s robust music program also provides numerous opportunities to hear classical music. For its winter 2018 concert series, the university’s Department of Music has several recitals slated.

UCSB Music of India Ensemble
Click to enlarge photo

Jasmine Leong

UCSB Music of India Ensemble

On Thursday, March 8, folks can hear the UCSB Wind Ensemble perform Handel’s Water Music, Giannini’s Fantasia for Band, and Grainger’s Lincolnshire Posy, among other works. The following day, Friday, March 9, the Chamber Choir and Women’s Chorus will perform music by Latin American composers, including two movements of the Miss São Sebastião, folk and popular songs, and Alberto Ginastera’s Lamentaciones de Jeremias Propheta (Lamentations of Jeremiah the Prophet). Saturday, March 10, the Middle East Ensemble takes the stage for an evening of Persian music. Wednesday, March 14, the UCSB Jazz Ensemble presents The Full Spectrum, which will include a wide array of jazz styles. The Music of India Ensemble takes the stage Thursday, March 15, for an evening of Indian classical music, while on Friday, March 16, the Gospel Choir offers up a program of traditional and contemporary songs from African-American church hymns.

UCSB Gospel Choir
Click to enlarge photo

Matt Perko

UCSB Gospel Choir

For more information and tickets, call 893-2064 or see music.ucsb.edu.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:
MOST RECENT NEWS

Noxious Odors Meeting Set in Goleta Wednesday

Hydrogen sulfide reported as recently as February 13.

City Bed Tax Rebounds

Increase attributed to Thomas Fire and Debris Flow stays.

Most of the Santa Barbara City Cannabis Bidders Aren’t from Santa Barbara

Applications for a Santa Barbara permit are due March 30.

Scrutiny Increases After Inmate Dies in County Jail

Since 2010, 12 inmates have died in jail.

Santa Barbara Dreamers Come of Age

Having grown up in a supportive political climate, they now fight to maintain federal protections.