Five Cannabis Companies to Watch

Cannabis is no longer just rolled up in a paper and smoked anymore. There are a wide array of ingestion methods; here’s a look at companies that are exploring the most popular.

Blue Coast Farms: Santa Barbara–based Mark and Jillian Cardona produce herb-enhanced tinctures. Elite Garden: Santa Barbara native Graham Farrar jumps from tech to cannabis. Kiva Confections: Scott Palmer and Kristi Knoblich blend chocolate and cannabis for therapeutic effects. Canndescent: Santa Barbara–based CEO Adrian Sedlin works to overcome counterculture stigma. Himalaya Vapor Distilled Cannabis: Santa Barbara–raised Sam Kornell discusses his distilled oil company.