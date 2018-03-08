WEATHER »

Five Cannabis Companies to Watch

Entrepreneurs of Flowers, Edibles, Vapor Oils, Tinctures, and Homegrown Marijuana Options

Cannabis is no longer just rolled up in a paper and smoked anymore. There are a wide array of ingestion methods; here’s a look at companies that are exploring the most popular.

  1. Blue Coast Farms: Santa Barbara–based Mark and Jillian Cardona produce herb-enhanced tinctures.
  2. Elite Garden: Santa Barbara native Graham Farrar jumps from tech to cannabis.
  3. Kiva Confections: Scott Palmer and Kristi Knoblich blend chocolate and cannabis for therapeutic effects.
  4. Canndescent: Santa Barbara–based CEO Adrian Sedlin works to overcome counterculture stigma.
  5. Himalaya Vapor Distilled Cannabis: Santa Barbara–raised Sam Kornell discusses his distilled oil company.

