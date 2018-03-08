WEATHER »
Graham Farrar

Paul Wellman

Graham Farrar

Cannabis Profile: Elite Garden

Santa Barbara Native Graham Farrar Jumps from Tech to Cannabis

By (Contact)

Graham Farrar’s career has taken him from computers to the ocean to the cannabis industry. A techie at heart ​— ​“I have been a geek forever,” he admitted ​— ​his first internship at Software.com in the ’90s put him on the front lines of the dot-com boom, and he was one of the six original employees at Sonos. Then he lived on a boat with his family and invented a children’s game app. Upon selling that, he was ready for something new. So he got into cannabis, professionally.

Click to enlarge photo

Paul Wellman

His first cannabis venture is Elite Garden, a company that provides the tools for large-scale cannabis cultivators. From there, he was quickly exposed to all parts of the industry. He started a medical-marijuana farm and now owns multiple. “Santa Barbara County ends up being an ideal growing environment, and it is also close to Los Angeles,” he explained. Now a father of two ​— ​an 11-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old boy ​— ​Farrar said he hopes to educate his kids about cannabis like he does about alcohol. “Banning it never stopped it from being there,” he said.

See elitegardenwholesale.com.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:
MOST RECENT NEWS

County Sets Up Free Exchange for Debris Flow Boulders, Sediment

The newly launched program aims to prevent usable material from entering landfill.

Santa Barbara Real Estate’s New Gold Rush

The city’s Ordinance Committee deliberated full-blown granny flats and “Junior ADUs.”

International Women’s Day in Santa Barbara

There’s a rally and march downtown this weekend.

Justin Fareed Retracts Nazi-Collaborator Charges

The congressional candidate’s fundraising against incumbent Salud Carbajal linked Soros family unfavorably to the Holocaust.

Recent Court Ruling Bodes Well for Sea Otters

Commercial fishermen fear decision will impact their livelihoods.