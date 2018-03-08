Cannabis Profile: Elite Garden

Graham Farrar’s career has taken him from computers to the ocean to the cannabis industry. A techie at heart ​— ​“I have been a geek forever,” he admitted ​— ​his first internship at Software.com in the ’90s put him on the front lines of the dot-com boom, and he was one of the six original employees at Sonos. Then he lived on a boat with his family and invented a children’s game app. Upon selling that, he was ready for something new. So he got into cannabis, professionally.

Paul Wellman

His first cannabis venture is Elite Garden, a company that provides the tools for large-scale cannabis cultivators. From there, he was quickly exposed to all parts of the industry. He started a medical-marijuana farm and now owns multiple. “Santa Barbara County ends up being an ideal growing environment, and it is also close to Los Angeles,” he explained. Now a father of two ​— ​an 11-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old boy ​— ​Farrar said he hopes to educate his kids about cannabis like he does about alcohol. “Banning it never stopped it from being there,” he said.

See elitegardenwholesale.com.