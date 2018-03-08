Cannabis Profile: Kiva Confections

Chocolate for breakfast? How about cannabis-infused chocolate? Seven years ago, Scott Palmer and Kristi Knoblich, a couple then in their mid-twenties, were looking for an edible they could recommend to relatives searching for the medicinal benefits of cannabis. But back in 2011, they couldn’t find accessible, delicious, potent edibles on the market. So they got to work and, after visiting a Bay Area chocolatier, determined that chocolate was the perfect medium to deliver cannabis to nonsmokers.

They started with 60 mg Kiva Bars in dark and milk chocolate. It was a “knock-out success,” said marketing director Christie Strong. From there, they created edibles with lower THC potency to give the consumer more control. Wrapped in shiny black packaging, products include Kiva Terra Bites (blend of chocolate and coffee), Kiva Minis (small squares), and Petra Mints (much lighter doses). What started out as a medicinal product is now available for recreational users. They, too, could have it for breakfast.

See kivaconfections.com.