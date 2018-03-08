WEATHER »

CenCal Health Ranks Fourth Statewide

Health Plan Covers 20 Percent of S.B., S.L.O. Counties

By (Contact)

Sixty-six percent of all Medi-Cal patients in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties get appointments for urgent calls within 48 hours, according to the California Department of Managed Health Care, and 83 percent of Medi-Cal patients seeking non-urgent treatment get seen within two weeks. These patients — totaling about 180,000 — are part of a managed care system known as CenCal Health. These response times earned CenCal a fourth-place ranking of 36 full-service health plans. CenCal provides coverage to 20 percent of the two counties’ population.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:
MOST RECENT NEWS

County Sets Up Free Exchange for Debris Flow Boulders, Sediment

The newly launched program aims to prevent usable material from entering landfill.

Santa Barbara Real Estate’s New Gold Rush

The city’s Ordinance Committee deliberated full-blown granny flats and “Junior ADUs.”

International Women’s Day in Santa Barbara

There’s a rally and march downtown this weekend.

Justin Fareed Retracts Nazi-Collaborator Charges

The congressional candidate’s fundraising against incumbent Salud Carbajal linked Soros family unfavorably to the Holocaust.

Recent Court Ruling Bodes Well for Sea Otters

Commercial fishermen fear decision will impact their livelihoods.