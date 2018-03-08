WEATHER »
Santa Barbara Women's March

Debra Deyette

Santa Barbara Women's March

International Women’s Day in Santa Barbara

Downtown Rally Set for March 10

By (Contact)

Santa Barbara joins the International Women’s Day rallies that have been ongoing worldwide all week — the official day falls on 3/8 — with a rally and march on Saturday, 3/10. Organized by Michal Lynch, who originated S.B.’s first large-scale anti-Trump protest in 2017, this year’s event focuses on human trafficking and the collective power of women. The rally begins at 11:30 a.m. at De la Guerra Plaza; the march heads out at noon.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:
MOST RECENT NEWS

County Sets Up Free Exchange for Debris Flow Boulders, Sediment

The newly launched program aims to prevent usable material from entering landfill.

Santa Barbara Real Estate’s New Gold Rush

The city’s Ordinance Committee deliberated full-blown granny flats and “Junior ADUs.”

International Women’s Day in Santa Barbara

There’s a rally and march downtown this weekend.

Justin Fareed Retracts Nazi-Collaborator Charges

The congressional candidate’s fundraising against incumbent Salud Carbajal linked Soros family unfavorably to the Holocaust.

Recent Court Ruling Bodes Well for Sea Otters

Commercial fishermen fear decision will impact their livelihoods.