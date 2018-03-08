International Women’s Day in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara joins the International Women’s Day rallies that have been ongoing worldwide all week — the official day falls on 3/8 — with a rally and march on Saturday, 3/10. Organized by Michal Lynch, who originated S.B.’s first large-scale anti-Trump protest in 2017, this year’s event focuses on human trafficking and the collective power of women. The rally begins at 11:30 a.m. at De la Guerra Plaza; the march heads out at noon.