Welcome to Cannabis Camp

As you’ve probably heard, cannabis is now legal in California for both medical and recreational purposes. To understand how that impacts us here in Santa Barbara, we’re hosting the first-ever Cannabis Camp on March 12 to explore the many aspects of this new industry. And to get you primed for that discussion, we present this collection of articles, from an essay on cannabis as potential cancer cure to legal updates and profiles on marijuana companies.

4•1•1

Cannabis Camp commences on Monday, March 12, 5:30 p.m., at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club (1221 State St.). Emceed by our very own editor at large, Ethan Stewart, it will feature short talks by Graham Farrar, Dr. Eric Goodman, Adrian Sedlin, Christie Strong, and Chelsea Sutula, as well as informational booths sponsored by leading cannabis companies. See sbindytickets.com.