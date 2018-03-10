Cycling’s Golden Rules

Best article ever [Cops Target Scofflaw Cyclists]. Thank you.
My three golden rules of cycling:
1) Stay the heck out of the way.
2) Don’t hit anyone.
3) Don’t scare anyone.
Cleats at TJ’s are my calling card.
