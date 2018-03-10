WEATHER »

Cycling’s Golden Rules

By

Best article ever [Cops Target Scofflaw Cyclists]. Thank you.

My three golden rules of cycling:

1) Stay the heck out of the way.

2) Don’t hit anyone.

3) Don’t scare anyone.

Cleats at TJ’s are my calling card.

