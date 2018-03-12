“Hi y’all, my names Daisy. I’m a ten year old small mixed breed at the Santa Barbara Humane Society. I’ve been looking for a home that can understand that sometimes all a girl wants is to have things her way. Is that too much to ask? I want a comfy place to lie, good food in my belly and maybe some light music or something. I’m too old to be in the shelter, so if you’re not too busy please come break me out, like, yesterday!

Oh, my eye? It is beautiful. Just focus on that. My other one never really worked right. Thank goodness the ladies in the clinic at SB Humane took it out to give me some relief. So much better!”

To meet Daisy and other available animals needing loving homes, visit the Santa Barbara Humane Society at 5399 Overpass Road, or call 805-964-4777. Shelter hours are Monday – Saturday 10AM-4:30PM. To check out more adoptable pets, visit: SBHS