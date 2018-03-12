WEATHER »

Courtesy Photo

Daisy

By (Contact)

“Hi y’all, my names Daisy. I’m a ten year old small mixed breed at the Santa Barbara Humane Society. I’ve been looking for a home that can understand that sometimes all a girl wants is to have things her way. Is that too much to ask? I want a comfy place to lie, good food in my belly and maybe some light music or something. I’m too old to be in the shelter, so if you’re not too busy please come break me out, like, yesterday!

Oh, my eye? It is beautiful. Just focus on that. My other one never really worked right. Thank goodness the ladies in the clinic at SB Humane took it out to give me some relief. So much better!”

To meet Daisy and other available animals needing loving homes, visit the Santa Barbara Humane Society at 5399 Overpass Road, or call 805-964-4777. Shelter hours are Monday – Saturday 10AM-4:30PM. To check out more adoptable pets, visit: SBHS

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Mandatory Evacuation Orders Issued Ahead of Tuesday Storm

Rainfall rates expected with the storm could top the debris flow danger threshold.

San Marcos High School Lockdown Triggered by False Alarm

During lunch today, deputies responded to a report of ‘shots heard.’

Woman Charged in Painted Cave Mail Thefts

Mountain community installed a camera to catch a thief.

Goleta Planning Reviewed for Potential Reorganization

The department needs to complete key projects first, says Director Peter Imhof.

March for Our Lives’ Calls B.S. in Santa Barbara

Knitting group answers appeal for 'evil eye' gloves for gun control; march planned March 24.