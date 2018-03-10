WEATHER »
Panga Boat Found at Arroyo Quemada

Friday, March 9, 2018
By Jean Yamamura (Contact)
The first report of the year of an abandoned panga boat was made on Wednesday, March 7. The commonly used smuggling craft was found on Arroyo Quemada beach, just east of Refugio State Beach, around 10:45 a.m. by park employees. The 28-footer carried two engines and 170 gallons of fuel in numerous barrels. Clothing was left behind, but no suspects or drugs were recovered. Homeland Security investigators took possession of the boat. Also participating in the search were the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Coast Guard, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

