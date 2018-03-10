WEATHER »

Null and Void

By

Since Donald Trump was elected through support and potential conspiracy with citizens of a hostile foreign nation, we must revoke all of his administration’s harmful decisions and immediately render them null and void. This would include every agency and judge appointment (including Supreme Court), signing statement, policy, and law enacted.

Our legitimately elected leaders must defend our country from this type of international threat, which arguably rivals or even eclipses both Pearl Harbor and 9-1-1. This represents not just a physical act of aggression but an attack on the fundamental democratic principles that define our nation. What could be more patriotic?

