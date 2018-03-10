WEATHER »

Schools Relatively Safe

By

Letter to Santa Barbara Unified School District Board Members:

Regarding the concern expressed by Laura Capps about school shootings in the Independent article of March 1, school board members should all know that such concerns are unwarranted. Authoritative data covering the past four years show that on average, only 35 students and others die each year from gun violence in our schools. Think of it as three deaths per month in all our schools out of the roughly 50 million children in school. This is trivial compared to the more than 1,300 children in the U.S. that die from gun violence every year.

It is safe to conclude that school is by far the safest place for children to be, provided the campus is gun-free. Armed defenders on campus only guarantee more deaths in schools.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Goleta Planning Reviewed for Potential Reorganization

The department needs to complete key projects first, says Director Peter Imhof.

March for Our Lives’ Calls B.S. in Santa Barbara

Knitting group answers call for 'evil eye' gloves for gun control; march planned March 24.

Panga Boat Found at Arroyo Quemada

First one reported in Santa Barbara County in 2018, only clothing found.

California’s Whale Protection Program Expands

The effort to slow tankers off California also helps reduce pollution.

San Marcos High School Discovers Series of Anonymous Threats

[Update] More written threats found on Friday in boy's locker room.